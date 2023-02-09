Masari to CBN: Your policy good, implementation poor

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s naira redesign policy is good but poorly implemented. He stated…

He stated this yesterday at an emergency meeting with CBN and commercial bank officials at the Katsina State Government House, Katsina.

He urged the CBN to make the currency available, and for the deposit banks, he urged them to be circumspect in discharging their responsibilities.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Katsina State Branch Controller of CBN, Ahmed Musa Ladan, said though the state was having steady supply of the new currency, it was for some operational reasons that planes that were expected to bring the money could not land in the state capital on Monday.