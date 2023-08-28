Benue IDP camp records case of chicken pox

A case of chicken pox has been reportedly detected at the Agagbe Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.…

A case of chicken pox has been reportedly detected at the Agagbe Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust had reported 10 children infected with measles at the same camp last week.

Ibaah Terna Jacob, who is the chairman of Agagbe IDP camp in Gwer West LGA, told our correspondent on Sunday that the case of chickenpox was found by some medical doctors from a nearby private hospital.

He said the doctors were the ones who broke the news to some government officials who visited the camp at the weekend.

The government officials who according to the camp manager were from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had visited to ascertain whether the cases of measles, other illnesses and hunger reported in the media were true.

“Today (weekend) SEMA was here to confirm the widespread news in IDP camp, Agagbe concerning sickness and hunger. They interviewed Mrs Ioryoosu Udisugh, who gave birth in the toilet and she told them the same story.

“They went to the European Economic Community (EEC) Hospital, Agagbe where the doctors confirmed the situation to be true (measles). Those doctors also reported chicken pox to them,” Jacob said.

Meanwhile, the camp manager disclosed that Reverend Father Bua Cletus who is Vicar in Charge of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Agagbe informed him that two people sent N70,000 into his account to help pressing issues of sicknesses at the IDP camp in Agagbe.

Jacob said that the money sent to the cleric’s account by well-meaning individuals enabled the commencement of treatment for some of those suffering from measles and other ailments.

“We have been able to take them to St Francis Xavier Primary Health Care, Agagbe so far. If the money remains, we will still take more ill people,” the camp manager posited.

However, the SEMA’s Information Officer, Charity Agber, did not respond to calls and messages put through her telephone for comments on the matter.

