Benue commissioner’s abductors demand N60m ransom

Abductors of Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo, on Saturday opened discussion with his family, demanding a ransom of N60 million.

Our correspondent gathered that the abductors made the demand through a phone call to a member of the family.

Tahav Agerzua, a former media aide to two ex-governors of the state, said that the recipient of the call pleaded anonymity for security reasons, adding that the kidnappers had resorted to torturing the commissioner to press home their demand.

He also said that the family source said the abductors called and put their phone on speaker so the family could hear the commissioner cry for help.

The kidnappers had abducted the commissioner last Sunday after they came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house including the commissioner’s wife and children to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination.

Earlier, Governor Hyacinth Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, quoted his principal as condemning the abduction and directing security operatives to go after the gunmen.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, did not respond to calls or text message to her telephone for comment on the matter.

