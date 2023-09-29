Aviation workers move to ground airports as Pilots, engineers prepare for labour strike

Aviation workers including pilots and engineers have issued notice of indefinite nationwide strike beginning from Tuesday October 2, 2023. This is in reference to the…

Aviation workers including pilots and engineers have issued notice of indefinite nationwide strike beginning from Tuesday October 2, 2023.

This is in reference to the strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Daily Trust reports that the two Labour unions had directed all Nigerian workers to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike as a result of massive suffering, impoverishment and hunger in the land due to the hike in price of petrol.

In a decision that would shut down flight operations across the country, the aviation workers have hinted of their readiness to join the strike.

NEC begs labour to shelve planned strike, dialogue at state level

UPDATED: We’ll shut down the economy from Oct. 3, says Labour

The unions which issued a joint statement on the indefinite strike are the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

In the notice to their branches nationwide signed by Comrade Frances Akinjole, Principal Deputy Gen. Sect. ATSSSAN; Comrade Umoh Ofonime, Deputy General Secretary NAAPE and Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, Secretary General, ANAP, the unions said as affiliates of the two Labour Centres, “we are obligated to mobilize effectively for the action.”

They said, “All branches of the above named Unions are hereby directed to coalesce within the JAC of your various organizations, together with the respective State Councils of the NLC and TUC in all the states for the nationwide strike commencing from zero hour of Tuesday 3rd day of October, 2023.

“ALL AVIATION WORKERS MUST COMPLY TO ENSURE OPTIMAL SUCCESS OF THIS INDEFINITE STRIKE AS DIRECTED. By this circular, all employers in the aviation industry, security agencies. are accordingly notified.”

