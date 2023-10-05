Benue commissioner regains freedom after 10 days in kidnappers’ den

The abducted Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo, has regained freedom after spending 10 days in captivity. Abo was abducted at…

The abducted Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo, has regained freedom after spending 10 days in captivity.

Abo was abducted at his hometown in Zaki-Biam of Ukum Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Family sources disclosed that his abductors released him in the early hours of (Thursday) and he has already reunited with his family.

The sources however did not state whether the N60 million or any money demanded as ransom was paid for the commissioner freedom.

But he was said to have returned in good health

A former media aide to two ex-Governors of the state, Tahav Agerzua, said his release could be attributed to intensified security operations, spirited negotiations, as well as prayers by individuals and groups.

Agerzua said that the Staff of the Benue State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism mounted concerted prayer sessions for the safe release of the Commissioner.

Governor Hyacinth Alia had condemned the abduction also directed the security agencies to ensure the release of the commissioner.

Our correspondent recall that gunmen rode on four motorcycles to his house, ordered everyone including the commissioner’s wife and children to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles at about 8pm on that fateful day.

Abo had however in a statement on Thursday morning expressed gratitude to God, Governor Alia, his colleagues, security agencies and others for his release from the captors den after 10 days.

“I appreciate all the efforts and prayers that have culminated in my safe release and reunion with my family and society.

“I wish that my ordeal will lead to renewed efforts to tackle both internal and external security challenges in the state and I call for the cooperation of everyone in the task ahead.

“May I assure that I remain determined more than ever to effectively utilise the platform which Governor Alia has offered to me to serve the people of the state as a member of the Benue State Executive Council with renewed vigor,” the commissioner stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...