Bendel Insurance shock ASO Chlef to advance in CAF Confederation Cup

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Saturday defeated ASO Chlef FC of Algeria 4-3 via penalty shootout to advance to the next stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup.

ASO Chlef on Aug. 19 lost the first leg of the encounter against Insurance by 0-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The Algerian side, however, won the return leg, played at Mabrouki Salem stadium in Algeria by the same margin to end the game on 1-1 aggregate.

The hosts scored the only goal of the match after 41 minutes to force the game into penalties.

The Nigerian side went ahead to win the penalties 4-3 to progress to the second preliminary stage of the continental soccer competition. (NAN)

