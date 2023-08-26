✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Sports

    Bendel Insurance shock ASO Chlef to advance in CAF Confederation Cup

    Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Saturday defeated ASO Chlef FC of Algeria 4-3 via penalty shootout to advance to the next stage of the…

    FILE PHOTO: Bendel Insurance players celebrate after scoring in the 2023 NPFL season
    FILE PHOTO: Bendel Insurance players celebrate after scoring in the 2023 NPFL season

    Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Saturday defeated ASO Chlef FC of Algeria 4-3 via penalty shootout to advance to the next stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup.

    ASO Chlef on Aug. 19 lost the first leg of the encounter against Insurance by 0-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

    The Algerian side, however, won the return leg, played at Mabrouki Salem stadium in Algeria by the same margin to end the game on 1-1 aggregate.

    The hosts scored the only goal of the match after 41 minutes to force the game into penalties.

    The Nigerian side went ahead to win the penalties 4-3 to progress to the second preliminary stage of the continental soccer competition. (NAN)

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: