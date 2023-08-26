Bendel Insurance shock ASO Chlef to advance in CAF Confederation Cup

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Saturday defeated ASO Chlef FC of Algeria 4-3 via penalty shootout to advance to the next stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup.
ASO Chlef on Aug. 19 lost the first leg of the encounter against Insurance by 0-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.
The Algerian side, however, won the return leg, played at Mabrouki Salem stadium in Algeria by the same margin to end the game on 1-1 aggregate.
The hosts scored the only goal of the match after 41 minutes to force the game into penalties.
The Nigerian side went ahead to win the penalties 4-3 to progress to the second preliminary stage of the continental soccer competition. (NAN)
