Be ready to take corpses after 8 days, kidnappers tell relatives

The abductors of eight residents of Munu community in Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the FCT have given relatives of the victims seven days…

The abductors of eight residents of Munu community in Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the FCT have given relatives of the victims seven days to raise N16m or pick their corpses.

City & Crime had reported that gunmen last Wednesday abducted eight people and killed two others after they invaded Munu community.

A family member of one of the abducted victims, Donathus Musa, who spoke with our reporter on Sunday, said the kidnappers’ leader issued the threat while negotiating ransom.

He said it was after contact was established last Friday that the kidnappers’ leader demanded N30m, which was later slashed to N16m after intensive negotiation.

He explained that, “It was while one of the family members of the abducted victims was negotiating with them that their leader insisted that the family should raise N16m within a week or that they should be ready to come and carry their corpses.

“And aside from the ransom, they are also demanding foodstuff.”

The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the development at the time of filing this report.