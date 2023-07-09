Be proud of your heritage, Ansarul Islam Alumni Association charges old students

The Alumni Association of Ansarul Islam Secondary School (AISS) Oloje, Ilorin Kwara State has charged old students of the school to be proud of their…

The Alumni Association of Ansarul Islam Secondary School (AISS) Oloje, Ilorin Kwara State has charged old students of the school to be proud of their heritage.

National President of the association, Alhaji Ibrahim Folorunsho Aliyu, said no old student would ever regret attending the school founded in 1971 by the first Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Kamal-deen Al-Adabiy.

He spoke during the annual get-together organised by the 2005 set of AISS after the just concluded Eid-L-Kabir festival.

The National President, a member of the 1984 graduating set, attended the get-together with other members of the executive including the Secretary, Barr. Abdulmalik Abdulmojeed (1993 set) and Vice- President, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Yusuf (1987).

Tinubu in Guinea-Bissau for ECOWAS summit, visits Nigerian troops

Why Tinubu is appointing critics into govt – Atiku’s aide

He said the school has produced highly influential personalities in all spheres of life, noting that this was a reflection of the sound education acquired by those who passed through the school.

Aliyu stated that the founder of the school, out of passion to bequeath western education to the Muslim children, had played its part by establishing the school which provided a solid foundation for all old students.

He said, “We thank Almighty Allah who has made it possible for us to pass through the school, one of the greatest citadels of learning in Ilorin Emirate. This is indeed a blessed school because no old student who passed through this school ever regretted attending this school.

“If we have such a person, let him check himself. Those of us who finished from this school are proud of our beginning. We are proud of the foundation this school provided for us.

“This school has produced professors, commissioners, Directors in Federal and State Ministries and Parastatals. You cannot count them.

“Former Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe is a product of this school. AIG Bolanta, rtd, Abdulmumeen Khatibi, so many others who are doing well in their various fields are products of this school. Why should we not be proud of our heritage?”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...