Why Tinubu is appointing critics into govt – Atiku’s aide

Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has said the President Bola Tinubu administration has begun appointing critics into government for sinister…

Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has said the President Bola Tinubu administration has begun appointing critics into government for sinister motives.

Shaibu said in a statement yesterday that Tinubu’s constant meetings with some key opposition figures were being done for the purpose of seeking legitimacy and surreptitiously silencing credible critical voices.

He said the recent appointment of Taiwo Oyedele, a tax expert at PwC, was only a ploy to get him to stop speaking about the government’s failures as he had been doing almost on a daily basis on television, radio and social media.

He noted that former President Muhammadu Buhari similarly did this when he was appointing his economic advisory team.

Shaibu added, “It is common knowledge that Mr. Oyedele is the loudest voice as regards tax reforms. Last Saturday, he pointed out some of the wrong tax policies of the APC government. In a bid to silence him, he was appointed chairman of a tax reform committee yesterday (Friday), but no other members were announced. Probably, they want him to work alone.

“With this new appointment, Mr Oyedele will no longer be able to speak about the government’s failures. Mr. Oyedele would do well not to allow himself to be rubbished by Tinubu, a man whose only secret to economic boom is using firms linked to him to generate tax for a commission just as he did in Lagos.”

Shaibu said Tinubu was buying over opposition figures in order to give his government some form of legitimacy after a questionable electoral victory.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...