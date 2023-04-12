BBNaija star, Saga, makes U-turn says, engagement video with Nini was skit

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 6 housemates, Adeoluwa Okusaga fondly known as Saga, trended on the Nigerian digital space some days ago as it was announced…

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 6 housemates, Adeoluwa Okusaga fondly known as Saga, trended on the Nigerian digital space some days ago as it was announced that he proposed to his then fellow contestant, Nini Singh.

Moreso, in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the reality television star stated that he was called a fool ‘mumu’ for crying and following around, Nini during the show.

Making a u-turn, the Saga during an interview with Naija FM, Lagos, stated that the video was and pictures that trended were shot in December 2022. He further hinted that while he did not know how the videos got to the internet, the project was for a skit.

He said, “It was an old video anyways, shot in December last year. I still do not know how that video got out; it was Nini that called me. I got calls from people about the video and it makes me very shy. It was a very private video. The video na skit.”