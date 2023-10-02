BBNaija: I’m open to marrying Soma, says Angel

Big Brother Naija All-Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith, said she is open to settling down with Somadina Anyama, her co-housemate on the show. The pair, who…

Big Brother Naija All-Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith, said she is open to settling down with Somadina Anyama, her co-housemate on the show.

The pair, who were an item before they got evicted, entertained viewers of the show.

In an interview with TVC, Anyama said her relationship with Soma in the house was not a strategy.

She said: “What we had in the House was very real. He might not be my person, honestly. We might not end up together. We might not get married. We may not end at that stage.

“But if Soma proposes, then yes, I’m open to that. So, for now, I would say he is my person at the moment. And he’s a sweetheart and I hope people know that he’s a sweetheart.

“For me, I’m living in the moment. There’s no end goal for me. I enjoy this now. If it goes well, good. But if it doesn’t, we try again. Love shouldn’t end with one person. I really don’t care about people’s opinions. What I care about is my feelings.”

BBNaija has produced some couples. Among them are Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata and Bambam and Teddy A.

