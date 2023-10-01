Ilebaye Wins BBNaija All Stars, Walks Away With N120m grand prize

Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, 22-year-old model, has emerged winner of the All Stars Season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of…

Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, 22-year-old model, has emerged winner of the All Stars Season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the show, crowned the new winner on the final night of the show on Sunday.

Earlier, Pere, Cross and Adekunle, the last male house mates were evicted from the show followed by CeeC, a female housemate.

The final race was between Mercy Eke, a previous winner of the show, and Ilebaye who polled 30 percent to edge out her closest rival.

Mercy got 23.84 percent votes.

Ilebaye walked home with a mouth-watering grand prize of ₦120 million grand prize.

The season tagged: ‘Big Brother Naija: All Stars’, premiered on July 23, 2023 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

The ‘All Stars’ edition featured carefully selected housemates and fan favourites from previous editions of the show which includes See Gobbe, Double Wahala, Pepper Dem, Lockdown, Shine Ya Eye and Level Up.

The headline sponsor of the show was MoniePoint, while the associate sponsor was HFM Nigeria.

