BBNaija: 5 Things To Know About Ilebaye, 22-year-old model who Won N120m grand prize

Big Brother Naija Season 8 tagged “All Stars” came to a wrap on Sunday night, October 1, with Ilebaye Precious Odiniya emerging as the winner to claim the N120 million grand prize.

Here are five things to know about Ilebaye:

1. As the latest Africa’s biggest reality TV show winner, Ilebaye is a 22-year-old actress and model.

2. Ilebaye is a beautiful 5.6ft tall fashion model and who hails from the Igala tribe of Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State.

3. She developed acting skills from childhood and starred in popular TV drama series of Wale Adenuga Productions like “Papa Ajasco,” “Super Story,” and “Nnenna and Friends” during her early years in JSS1.

4. She is a Christian and Criminology and Security Studies graduate from Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State, born and raised by Hon and Mrs Odinya.

5. Ilebaye who first participated in BBNaija Season 7 ‘Level Up’ loves swimming, partying, bowling, and shopping.

