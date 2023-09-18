BBNaija: Ilebaye emerges head of house for week 9

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, Monday emerged as the Head of House (HOH) for the ninth week. Biggie, the coordinator of the show,…

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, Monday emerged as the Head of House (HOH) for the ninth week.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show, engaged all the housemates in a game that tested their endurance abilities to the highest levels.

The nine housemates left were required to balance in one particular position on a very dicey platform for a total of three hours.

Ilebaye won with a record of over two hours standing on the platform as she replaced Cross as HOH for the ninth week.

As HOH, she is immune from eviction this week and also secures a place in the finale.

Ilebaye picked Mercy, Ceece, Venita, and Angel as her BFFs, who will share the luxury HOH lounge with her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the housemates are competing for the grand prize of N120 million. (NAN)

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...