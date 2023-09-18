JUST IN: Kano gov, Gawuna to know fate at Tribunal Wednesday

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Wednesday for judgement in the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of…

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Wednesday for judgement in the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The tribunal announced the date for the judgment Monday in a hearing notice sent to parties involved in the matter which was sighted by Daily Trust late Monday evening.

The secretary of the NNPP legal team, Barrister Bashir T/Wurzici, who confirmed the date to Daily Trust, said the team was served with the notice Monday evening.

“We are happy that the day is finally at hand and we are very happy because we know the petition will be dismissed with cost.

Kano Assembly invites tricyclist who returned missing N15m to Chadian owner

One life, one liver: Hello North, a hero has fallen – Adieu Dr Tijjani Ibrahim

“We are hoping the tribunal will follow suit with the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal because the matters are similar,” he said.

On his part, the deputy chairman of the APC in Kano, Shehu Maigari, said they expect the judgment “to be in our favour based on the documented evidence we submitted to the tribunal, we are optimistic that we will come out victorious.

“We are not afraid of anything because we are confident in the evidential documents we have submitted. So we are optimistic based on what we have submitted.”

The expectation on the judgment has generated tension in the state with both parties organising prayers to seek for God’s assistance.

The judgment expectation has also led to the sacking of a commissioner who issued death threat to the tribunal judges.

Daily Trust reports that the during the adoption of final written addresses, the respondents to the petition: the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Yusuf and NNPP all urged the tribunal in their separate final addresses to dismiss the petition while the APC urged the tribunal to uphold the petition and return Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the election.

Counsel to the APC, Offiong Offiong (SAN) submitted that the evidence the petitioner had tendered before the tribunal had established that Governor Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP before the election and as such could not have been duly elected.

He also submitted that the respondents were not able to deny that there were deficiencies in some of the over 130,000 ballot papers used to declare Yusuf as the winner and that if those were minus from the total tally, his client would instead emerge the winner of the March 28 election.

On his part, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), counsel to Governor Yusuf submitted that all the 29 witnesses called by the petitioner were impostors and the tribunal should not act on any of the evidence given by them.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...