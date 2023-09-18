Katsina Monarch stripped of title

The Katsina Emirates Council has stripped Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Amadu, Sarkin Kurayen Katsina, of his title as district head of Kuraye. This is contained in…

The Katsina Emirates Council has stripped Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Amadu, Sarkin Kurayen Katsina, of his title as district head of Kuraye.

This is contained in a statement signed by the secretary of the Katsina emirate, Sarkin Yakin Katsina, Alhaji Bello Mamman Ifo.

Kuraye is a village in Chiranchi local government of the state where the incumbent governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, hails from.

The statement, which was written in Hausa and translated below, stated that the dethronement was on the orders of the Katsina state government.

“Sequel to the letter, His Royal Highness the Emir of Katsina Alh. (Dr.) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman CFR, received from the Office of the Secretary to the government of the State, No. KTS/SGS/SEC.54/T/7 dated 15/9/2023, regarding the marriage of Alh. Lawal Mamman Auta and Hajiya Halimatu Abdullahi Kuraye, in which the State Government has ordered for your retirement as Sarkin Kurayen Katsina.

“Therefore, the Katsina emirate council has retired you from that title of Sarkin Kurayen Katsina (Hakimin Kuraye) as from today, Monday, September 18, 2023,” the letter read.

Attempts by Daily Trust to hear from the affected monarch did not yield results as he neither picked calls nor responded to a message sent to his number.

Although “marriage of one Lawal Mamman and Halimatu Abdullahi” was ambiguously cited as the reason for the forced retirement, sources privy to the happenings in the district said the development might not be unconnected with the monarch’s misunderstanding with one of his village heads who happened to be close to powers that be in the state.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...