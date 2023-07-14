BBNaija: Housemates from previous Seasons will feature in new Edition

The 8th edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show will feature housemates from seven previous editions. Dr Busola Tejumola, executive head, Content and…

The 8th edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show will feature housemates from seven previous editions.

Dr Busola Tejumola, executive head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the show, said this at a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

Tejumola said the 8th edition will premiere on July 23, 2023, as an “All Star” show, and would air on all Africa Magic channels; Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family at 7 p.m. WAT.

According to her, the winner of this year’s edition will walk away with the grand prize of N120 million among other consolidation prizes.

BBNaija reunion: Chomzy threatens to block Eloswag on all social media platforms

BBNaija returns with All Star season, winner to walk away with N120m

“The season 8 Edition of the Big Brother Naija show will premiere July 23 and run till Oct. 1, which is a 70-day show.”

“The show will air on Showmax as usual and after the premiere on July 23, it will continue to air on DSTV channel 198 and GoTV channel 29.

“We were able to select the housemates based on their personality profiles and some other criteria which we will like to keep off the screen. We have done 7 seasons and for the 8th edition we feel it is the best time to bring everyone who has been on the show back for an opportunity to win N120 million.

”The head of house challenges, arena games, pool party, and Saturday night party will all be in place to excite fans of the show. We have also introduced the “Black Envelop Game”,” she said

She said housemates will battle for the grand prize for 70 days; from July 23 till October 1.

As a reward for fans this season, she said 30 fans also have the opportunity of winning N1 million each.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...