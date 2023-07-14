BBNaija returns with All Star season, winner to walk away with N120m 

Multichoice Nigeria, organizers of the Big Brother Naija, (BBNaija) reality TV show, has announced that the 8th edition of the show will premiere on July…

Multichoice Nigeria, organizers of the Big Brother Naija, (BBNaija) reality TV show, has announced that the 8th edition of the show will premiere on July 23, 2023.

The winner of this year’s edition will walk away with the grand prize of N120 million among other consolidation prizes.

The organizers said housemates will battle for the grand prize for 70 days; from July 23 till October 1.

Ebuka Obi- Uchendu is returning again as the host of the show, tagged, “All Star Season”.

As a reward for fans this season, the organisers added that 30 fans also have the opportunity of winning N1 million each.

Details later…

