BBNaija All Stars: Wande Coal, KCee, thrill fans as contest begins

Nigerian music heavyweights, Wande Coal and his counterpart, Kcee have taken to the Big Brother Naija All-Star stage to thrill fans of the popular reality television show. The talented artistes gave exhilarating performances of their hit songs as the contestants were ushered into Biggie’s house.

After about three months to the conclusion of the last Big Brother reality television show tagged, Big Brother Titans, which witnessed contestants from Nigeria and South Africa competing for the grand prize. The franchise has this time, brought some of Nigerian’s favourites from past editions and put them into the house for a duration of time.

The winner of this year’s edition will walk away with the grand prize of N120 million among other consolidation prizes. Moreso, as a reward for fans this season, the organisers added that 30 fans also have the opportunity of winning N1 million each. Once again, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is the host of the show.

Contestants in this year’s Big Brother Naija All-Stars are:

CeeC:

The first #BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House is @ceec_official from the Double Wahala edition. While entering the house she told the host that she was on the show for the money.

Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya was the second #BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House. He was a contestant from 2020 Lockdown edition. He is back for the money and to give good vibes.

Doyin

The third contestant to become a housemate in the All-Star edition of the show, Doyin, was a contestant on the Level Up audition.

Frodd

The fourth #BBNaija All-Star in Biggies House is Frodd from the Pepper Dem edition. He said his wife had given him permission to come back and fight to get the money.

Uriel

The fifth #BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House is Uriel from the See Gobbe edition of the reality TV show.

Pere

The sixth #BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House is Pere aka ‘The General’ from Shine Ya Eye.

Princess

The seventh #BBNaija All Star in Biggies House is Princess from Double Wahala. The reality TV star said she just wants a chance to play the game this time around.

Soma

The eighth #BBNaija All-Star in Biggies House is Soma from See Gobbe. He said he plans to ‘scatter everything’.

Angel

The ninth #BBNaija All Star in Biggie’s House was Angel from Shine Ya Eye. She noted that she would bring ‘gbas gbos’ entertainment.

Neo

The tenth #BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House was from Lockdown. He explained that he is bringing ‘steez and good vibes’ to the show.

Alex Unusual

The eleventh #BBNaija All-Stars in Biggie’s House is Alex Unusual from Double Wahala who views herself as is the ‘main event’ of the contest.

Seyi

The twelfth #BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House was Seyi from Pepper Dem. He states that he was back for a good time and the money.

Ilebaye

The 13th #BBNaija All-Star in Biggie’s House is Ilebaye from the Level Up edition.

Ike

The 14th #BBNaija All-Stars in Biggie’s House Ikeonyema fondly known as Ike from Pepper Dem. He admits to being distracted the last time and says this time he will show us what we missed.

Check out some interior pictures of the house:

