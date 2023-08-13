BBNaija All-Stars: Uriel evicted from reality TV show

In the ongoing edition of the Big Brother Naija show tagged, BBNaija All-Star, one of the housemates, Uriel, has been booted out of Biggie’s house.…

In the ongoing edition of the Big Brother Naija show tagged, BBNaija All-Star, one of the housemates, Uriel, has been booted out of Biggie’s house.

Uriel becomes the second person to be kicked out of the BBNaija house after Princess was evicted during last week’s eviction show. Uriel and Seyi were the bottom two housemates with the least number of votes upon which the jury would save one and eject the other from the show.

However, the jury for this week’s eviction edition former BBNaija contestants; Teddy A, Laycon and Dianne, unanimously agreed that Uriel deserved to leave the show.

Born Uriel Ngozi Oputa the TV reality star has several feathers on her cap as she is also a chef, fitness enthusiast, music artiste and businesswoman. She was a contestant on the 2018 edition of the reality TV show tagged, Double Wahala.

The 34-year-old who hails from Imo State was born on the 24th of January 1988 in the UK, to a Nigerian mother and a British father. She is the only girl in a family of five and has four brothers.

She spent most of her younger years in the UK.

