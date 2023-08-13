PHOTOS: Billionaire Indimi’s daughter weds Turkish businessman

Meram Indimi, a daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Alhaji Muhammed Indimi, has tied the knot with a Turkish businessman, Yakup Gundogdu. Family members and friends…

Meram Indimi, a daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Alhaji Muhammed Indimi, has tied the knot with a Turkish businessman, Yakup Gundogdu.

Family members and friends of the bride, including her mother and sisters, took to Instagram to share some photos from the wedding ceremony which took place in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Saturday.

Sharing photos from the wedding, a family member of the bride, Samira Sheriff, wrote on Instagram: “Done and dusted 😘😘😘My princess @princess.m.i, words cannot describe how happy I am for you both for this new chapter of your life. May Allah shower his blessings upon your marriage, may it be filled with lots of love, happiness and trust. So glad you found your man of a dream, true love, and I found a new son @yakupgundogduu0 🥰.”

Meram had been married to a politician, Baffa Dandatti Abdulkadir in 2018 before their subsequent separation.

See photos below:

