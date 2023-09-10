BBNaija All-Stars: Kim Oprah, Doyin booted out of show

Just three weeks to go before the end of the popular reality television show BBNaija All-Star and two other housemates have been kicked out of…



The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mentioned the evicted housemates. It should be remembered that Prince, Lucy, Kim Oprah and Sholzy were introduced midway into the show as house guests.

While Lucy and Prince were evicted during last Sunday’s live eviction show, Kim Oprah was added to the list this Sunday night, leaving only Sholzy, who is the current Head of House (HoH).

Moreso, Doyin’s eviction is coming the same day she got a strike from Big Brother for verbally assaulting Pere during a heated argument between the duo after Thursday’s night party. The altercation led Pere to punch a hole in the wall of the house.

Doyin’s actions were considered unacceptable by Biggie, leading to her being reprimanded. However, before Kim Oprah’s eviction, there was a love triangle between her, Pere and Cross — a situation that excited viewers of the show.

When asked about the love triangle by the host of the show, Ebuka, about her true choice between Pere and Cross, Kim Oprah simply said, “My eyes are on Cross”.

