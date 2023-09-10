Leaked sex tape: Video was taken with my ex-fiancé — Moyo Lawal

Moyo Lawal, popular Nigerian actress whose sex tape leaked some days ago has shed more light about the incident. According to the thespian, the person…

Moyo Lawal, popular Nigerian actress whose sex tape leaked some days ago has shed more light about the incident. According to the thespian, the person she was filmed being intimate with in the leaked video was her former fiancé.

In a statement which the actress released on her verified Instagram account and captioned, “This is my first and only statement concerning this incident please. Thank you for your continuous support”, Lawal stated that the video was not made for ‘public consumption’.

She further stated that she has always maintained a strict approach to her sexuality, going as far as being celibate for a few years, refusing to date often and choosing to be alone most times. Lawal further said that legal actions would be taken over the leaked sex tape.

The actress wrote, “A private video of mine from a while ago has been inappropriately shared without my consent, violating my privacy and trust. I want to emphasize that this video done with my ex I was to marry as at that time was never intended for public consumption, and its unauthorized distribution is a breach of my personal boundaries. However, this criminal breach of privacy will definitely be treated with legal action.

“It really hits me funny because I have always maintained a strict approach to my sexuality, even going as far as being celibate for a few years, refusing to date often and choosing to be alone most times. However, I am determined to not let this unfortunate incident break my spirit.

“I appreciate the support and understanding of those who have reached out to me during this challenging time. Please know that your kindness and goodwill mean the world to me.”

