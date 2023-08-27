BBNaija All-Star: Frodd, Tolanibaj evicted

It is the end of the road for the duo, Tolanibaj and Frodd in the ongoing reality television show, Big Brother Naija All-AllStar edition, as…

It is the end of the road for the duo, Tolanibaj and Frodd in the ongoing reality television show, Big Brother Naija All-AllStar edition, as they have been booted out of the show. Tolanibaj and Frodd have become the fourth and fifth housemates to be evicted from the BBN All-Stars Show.

Speaking with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on stage after her eviction, Tolanibaj said she was ‘already getting tired of the house’.

“I felt I was getting very tired of the house. I was very content though. But once my mind told me there was a chance I had already accepted it. I gave some parting words to some few people but I knew I would look my best,” the ex-housemate said,

While commenting on her relationship with Neo, Tonlanibaj stated, “Neo is a sweet guy and I feel like I did not give him a chance and I did not get to know him but, knowing him as an individual, I see some things that other people don’t.”

Meanwhile, Frodd said he was excited to exit the House in order to go and meet his newborn baby named Elena.

According to the voting results shown after the evictions, Tolanibaj and Frodd were the ‘bottom two’ or the least voted housemates with Seyi narrowly escaping eviction for the fourth time in a row.

