BBNaija All-Stars: Davido’s favourite Kiddwaya evicted from show

Kiddwaya, one of the BBNaija All-Star housemates who Nigerian music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido was rooting for has been kicked out of the competition. The reality TV star has become the third housemate to be evicted from the ongoing reality television show, BBNaija All-Stars. In previous weeks, Princess and Uriel were booted out of Biggie’s house.

In a tweet some weeks ago Davido posted, “So happy to my brothers @NeoAkpofure and @RealKiddWaya back in the Big brother house… as I Dey overseas I Dey watch big brother oo wella make I no package.” (sic)

So happy to my brothers @NeoAkpofure and @RealKiddWaya back in the Big brother house 🇳🇬… as I Dey overseas I Dey watch big brother oo wella make I no package 😂😂 — Davido (@davido) July 30, 2023

The reality TV star was evicted after the jury comprising of ex-BBNaija housemates, Veeiye, Saskay and Elozonam made their votes. The BBnaija jury made the decision between two housemates with the least votes, Tolani Bja and Kiddwaya.

Moreso, the host of the TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has revealed that some guests will make their way into the house on Sunday night.

Speaking after his eviction, Kiddwaya said, “I am going back to my girl, I don’t know how she feels at watching from home and I’ll be going back to my company, Kidd and Co. to continue with Public Relations, movie productions, others.”(sic)

Born Terseer Waya on March 5, 1993, Kiddwaya became a popular name after the 27-year-old Benue State-born became a contestant in the BBNaija Season 5 lockdown series.

Between 2011 to 2015, Kiddwaya studied at Nottingham Trent University in Nottingham, England, where he obtained a first degree in Business Management, After his first degree, he proceeded to his alma mater in 2017 to pursue a Master’s degree in International Business. Since 2011, he has lived between Nigeria and London over the years.

