Bayern Munich agree €100m Harry Kane deal with Tottenham

Bayern Munich and Tottenham have agreed a deal in principle for England captain Harry Kane worth more than €100m (£86.4m).

The 30-year-old Kane has one year left on his contract with Spurs and will now make a decision about whether or not to leave.

BBC reported on Thursday that the two teams had reached an agreement to sign the forward, who is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Kane was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer before Bayern made him their main target.

The striker’s future in London had been uncertain for several seasons while a number of Bayern bids were rejected earlier this summer.

Most recently, Spurs turned down an offer on Monday and the Bundesliga champions suggested on that occasion an unsuccessful bid would force them to move on to other targets.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has repelled interest in Kane numerous times over the years, including in 2021 when Premier League champions Manchester City tried to sign the striker.

It was also unclear whether Levy would have been willing to sell Kane to another Premier League team, suggesting earlier this year he would not do business with either of the Manchester clubs.

Kane, who came through Spurs’ academy, had played for the club during pre-season while negotiations with Bayern took place, with his last appearance coming against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou had promised to sell Kane his “vision” for the club following his appointment this summer, saying he wanted the striker to stay in north London.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times – in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 – since making his debut for the club in 2012.

With 213 goals from 320 Premier League games, Kane needs just 48 more to break Alan Shearer’s scoring record.

