Fintiri swears in 25 new commissioners

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has sworn in 25 new Commissioners, comprising 22 men and three women.

The event was held Thursday at the Government House’s Banquet Hall.

The newly appointed members of the state’s Executive Council were charged to come on board with a winning attitude, ingenuity, and deep insight in handling every situation.

The governor reminded them that the hallmark of good governance is service to the people where trust is sacred, urging that they must not betray the trust of the people.

The governor warned that he would not tolerate any form of incompetence or corruption.

He urged them to prioritize the welfare of the people and ensure that the citizenry enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Fintiri stressed that the new council was tied to value addition, and must be in a position to add value to the art of governance in the state.

He also cautioned that their job is not an easy one, as they would face misrepresentation and attempts to sabotage their best efforts. However, he assured them of his support and urged them to face the job squarely and not fail.

The governor wished the new commissioners a successful tenure, praying that they receive the guidance, wisdom, and courage they need to do what is right at all times.

