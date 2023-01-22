Bayelsa varsity Don dies in car accident

The Dean of Student Affairs of Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Dr Ayasen Kemeakegha, has been burnt to death in an auto crash along…

The Dean of Student Affairs of Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Dr Ayasen Kemeakegha, has been burnt to death in an auto crash along Tombia-Amassoma road.

According to the residents in the area, the lone car accident occurred on Saturday when the deceased’s car veered off the road into a swamp, thereby igniting the fire.

The deceased university Don, who hails from Alleibiri Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was said to be returning from the Amossoma campus of the university when the unfortunate incident happened.

The police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said the corpse had already been evacuated to the morgue, while the investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He said, “On 21st January 2023 at about 14:45 hours, Policemen responded to a scene of a lone fatal car accident along Tombia-Amassoma Road, Bayelsa State, and discovered that the only occupant in the vehicle, a Toyota Corrolla with Reg. N0. 06H 132 BY, was burnt to death.

“Upon inquiries, it was revealed that the deceased was Dr Ayasen Kemeakegha ‘m’ 55 yrs, the Dean of Student Affairs, of the Niger Delta University, Amassoma. The corpse has been evacuated to the morgue. The investigation is ongoing.”

The university management was yet to react to the unfortunate incident as of the time of filling the report.