Debate: Tinubu wants to be given a job without interview – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for evading debates.

A spokesman of the Atiku Campaign, Phrank Shaibu, said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

He said Tinubu’s failure to debate other candidates shows that he wants to be given the job of the president without attending any interview for it.

Shaibu said for now the only thing that the APC candidate has done so far was to attend mainly events that his cronies and associates organise.

He asked Nigerians to reject Tinubu and embrace the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whom he said has been accepted by Nigerians and has the requisite experience and knowledge to govern.

He also asked the anti-graft agencies to go after Tinubu, with a view to probing his source of wealth.

“Tinubu’s inexplicable wealth is not new. In an interview with The News Magazine some 10 years ago, he said he returned to Nigeria after the June 12 struggle with nothing.

““They dispossessed me of the house, as well as my office on Saka Tinubu Street. My vehicles and everything else I owned. They claimed they found bombs in it and dispossessed me of it. I was totally cleaned out. I had only five shirts, £2000 pounds and jackets”, he recalled.

“Today, Tinubu claims to be richer than Osun State. In a viral video which is still available online, Tinubu paid a visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, where he boasted that he was richer than Osun State.

“He told a gathering ahead of the rigged 2018 election in Osun State that “Osun does not have my kind of money”.

“His aides immediately issued a statement, saying he was quoted out of context.

However, on February 14, 2019, Tinubu again said it publicly while addressing party faithful that he is richer than Osun State, “How much is your money that I’ll embezzle? You can’t match my pocket. I told them so, and their traditional rulers were seated.”

“On the eve of the Presidential elections in Lagos, two cash laden bullion vans were seen on his premises located at 26 Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi which was ostensibly for vote buying. When journalists asked him about the bullion vans, Tinubu again responded by saying that it was his money and he was free to spend it whichever way he liked. “Even if I have money to spend in my premises, what is your headache?” he said.

On his part, Daniel Bwala, also a spokesman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo, for being a minister and also serving as spokesman of the APC Campaign.