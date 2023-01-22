✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Daily Trust’s Board of Economists loses member

From Abubakar Sadiq Mohd Zaria The death has occurred of Prof. Aminu Yusuf Usman, a Board member, economic team of the Daily Trust Newspaper. He…

From Abubakar Sadiq Mohd Zaria

The death has occurred of Prof. Aminu Yusuf Usman, a Board member, economic team of the Daily Trust Newspaper.

He died on Sunday after an illness at his residence in Kano.

A Professor of economic, and Head of Department, Economic, Usman was a Senior Lecturer and Dean of Social Science, Kaduna state University.

He was also the Managing Director, Al-amin Global Consult Limited.

He is survived by a wife and children.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rite. A funeral prayer was conducted for him at Kofar Gayan low cost, Juma’at mosque in Zaria in the early hours of Sunday.

