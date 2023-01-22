Daily Trust’s Board of Economists loses member

From Abubakar Sadiq Mohd Zaria The death has occurred of Prof. Aminu Yusuf Usman, a Board member, economic team of the Daily Trust Newspaper. He…

From Abubakar Sadiq Mohd Zaria

The death has occurred of Prof. Aminu Yusuf Usman, a Board member, economic team of the Daily Trust Newspaper.

He died on Sunday after an illness at his residence in Kano.

A Professor of economic, and Head of Department, Economic, Usman was a Senior Lecturer and Dean of Social Science, Kaduna state University.

He was also the Managing Director, Al-amin Global Consult Limited.

He is survived by a wife and children.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rite. A funeral prayer was conducted for him at Kofar Gayan low cost, Juma’at mosque in Zaria in the early hours of Sunday.