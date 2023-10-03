Bayelsa ladies upbeat ahead Atlantic Conference phase 2

Ahead of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, Bayelsa State team, the ‘Blue Whales’ have expressed their readiness to take the Second Phase of the…

Ahead of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, Bayelsa State team, the ‘Blue Whales’ have expressed their readiness to take the Second Phase of the Atlantic Conference in Asaba by storm.

Coach Tony Nelson who led the delegation said a high premium has been placed on the young talents to make the state proud.

Addressing the girls at the Samson Siasia Stadium, shortly before departure, the multiple time winner of the Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball Champion said he was impressed with the technical skills and knowledge of the game that has been exhibited by his players.

He acknowledged that his players’ understanding of plays, positioning, and spacing on the court were one of the reasons for the team’s excellent display in Akure.

Coach Nelson, who lamented lack of funds before the departure, said he is optimistic that the team would surpass the performance at Akure during the phase-1 where they were tagged giant killers.

He advocated for improvement in the area of funding to enable the girls to concentrate and compete optimally against their peers in all clubs.

Despite the financial glitches, Coach Tony Nelson commended the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Daniel Igali for their support.

The coach, however, called for more financial support for the girls to keep them safe from poachers.

