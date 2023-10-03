Strike: Our negotiation with FG at preliminary stage – NLC

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said that the negotiation between the union and the federal government on wage increas is at…

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has said that the negotiation between the union and the federal government on wage increas is at the preliminary stage.

This is just as the union said it would not ask for N65000 as the proposed minimum wage, rather it would demand a realistic amount.

Ajaero stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

On Monday the union suspended its planned indefinite strike for 30days after meeting with the federal government delegation in the Aso Villa.

He said that some of the factors which would determine the proposed minimum wage include inflation and cost of living.

He said, “Certain things will come into play when we are discussing it, including inflation, cost of living, among other things.

“We are not going to ask for N65000 because we will ask for a realistic amount. The N65000 you are talking about is still about $70 or so. It shouldn’t be the minimum wage.

“The union is still at the preliminary stage of discussion with the federal government. We urge the government to keep its part of the bargain.”

