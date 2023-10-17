Hadiza Bala-Usman: Tinubu’s Administration Will Accommodate Citizens’ Engagement

The federal government has made provisions that will allow Nigerian people to have the right to assess the performances of ministries for effective deliveries. Hadiza…

The federal government has made provisions that will allow Nigerian people to have the right to assess the performances of ministries for effective deliveries.

Hadiza Bala-Usman, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Coordination, made this known during an interview with TVC News Breakfast on Tuesday.

Bala-Usman asserted that citizens would be involved in evaluating the ministries to speed up the process of addressing important issues affecting the country.

She also revealed that the ministers will have a retreat in November to get familiarised with the key performance indicators as they engage in their official tasks as expected from the president.

“And there will be citizens engagement in part of the assessment of these ministries. We are developing a mechanism that citizens will be able to report the ministries,” Bala-Usman said.

“There will be a quarterly assessment of ministries to start in 2024, and ministries will receive their 2024 budgetary provisions to ensure success on their deliverables.

“We define KPI on deliverables of all ministers. And to ensure that their budgetary provisions are coherent with mapped-out frameworks for their ministries, which Mr President will submit to the National Assembly in 2024.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...