Bandits kill 9 vigilantes in Bauchi

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed nine members of a local vigilante group popularly known as Yan Ba Beli in Gamji village in Ningi…

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed nine members of a local vigilante group popularly known as Yan Ba Beli in Gamji village in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

A member of the vigilante group chat, who don’t want to be named, disclosed that the incident happened on Sunday when the security men were on patrol.

The source explained that the bandits ambushed and killed nine members of the vigilante team and injured many others.

He added, “When the vigilantes veered into the ambush, the bandits opened fire with superior weapons and overpowered the vigilante and in the process killing nine of them on the spot and injured others.”

He stated that the corpses of the victims were recovered Monday morning and buried at the scene of the incident according to Islamic rite.

Bauchi lawmaker, centre disburse 100 tricycle wheelchairs

Hadiza Bala-Usman: Tinubu’s Administration Will Accommodate Citizens’ Engagement

The Caretaker Chairman of Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Mato who confirmed the incident, described the the killings as barbaric saying that the government would continue to do everything possible to protect lives and property.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Bauchi State Police Command were not successful at the time of filing this report.

Ningi is one of the places worst hit by bandits who kill and kidnap innocent residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...