Bauchi guber campaign: One dead, another injured from gunshots – Police

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that one person was shot dead while another was injured as a result of gunshots allegedly fired by the escort in a convoy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate on Monday.

But the APC denied carrying out the shooting.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPR), SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with newsmen in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said: “What happened last Monday around 8:30 pm was that the gubernatorial candidate of the APC Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar was on his way from Dambam to Akuyam for a campaign. On reaching Akuyam town his entourage was attacked and his escort opened fire where two persons Saleh Garba 35 old and Yakubu Yunusa 20-year-old all from Akuyam Village were shot and were evacuated to Federal Medical Center Azare for treatment.

Wakil further said: “Today (Tuesday) we received a confirmation that one of them was dead while receiving treatment,” adding that the Commissioner of Police Aminu Alhassan ordered for discreet investigation of the incident.

But reacting to the incident in an interview with journalists, the Director, of media, and communications to Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, Alhaji Salisu Barau, said that they did not attack anyone, adding however, that “it was the opposition that attacked us.”

“I was not there but from the information we gathered, we were able to confirm from the incident that our people were attacked and about 15 to 20 cars were smashed. Some people from our own side got injured.” He said.