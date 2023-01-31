‘2023 general elections, turning point for Nigeria’

The 2023 general elections will mark a turning point for Nigeria, election-wise. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Lateef Fagbemi, said this Tuesday in Abuja…

The 2023 general elections will mark a turning point for Nigeria, election-wise.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Lateef Fagbemi, said this Tuesday in Abuja at a public lecture organised by the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), FCT Chapter in honour of nine of its newly elevated members to the rank of SAN.

He said the Electoral Act 2022 had pushed the Nigerian electoral process to the standard of other democratic countries all over the world.

Delivering his keynote lecture titled, ‘Nigeria: Within the Compass of the 2023 General Elections’, Fagbemi: “The Electoral Act 2022 is a round peg in a round hole towards revolutionizing the electoral system, with a view to producing the best leaders and reaffirming that the voice and choice of the people count.

“It is believed that if the provisions of this Act are judiciously implemented, Nigerians will enjoy the exercise of their political franchise before and after the 2023 general elections, and the country as a whole will be better for it.”

Chairman, MULAN FCT Abuja Chapter, Yahaya Dangana, said the programme was apt and timely as it would give its members the required skills needed in defending or prosecuting election petitions.