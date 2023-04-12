Bauchi government to sanction clerics inciting public

The Bauchi State government has threatened to sanction any cleric using inciting statements in the name of religious preaching in the state. The Secretary to…

The Bauchi State government has threatened to sanction any cleric using inciting statements in the name of religious preaching in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, gave the warning after an emergency meeting with heads of security agencies at the government house in Bauchi.

Kashim who expressed displeasure with the mode of preaching by some Bauchi-based clerics maintained that government would not allow such actions to cause conflict and disunity among different sects.

According to him, religion is a sensitive issue hence the move by the government to ensure preachers respect the views of one another to guarantee peaceful coexistence.

The government also directed security agents to deal with a group called Sara Suka which had been terrorising residents, especially in the state capital.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, said the police and other security operatives would intensify operations in all nooks and crannies to ensure the security of lives and property.