Nigeria now a laughing stock over outcome of presidential poll – Atiku campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the 2023 elections said Nigeria has become a laughing stock among the comity of nations following the outcome of the February 25 presidential poll.

PDP’s Atiku Abubakar emerged second in the election, which was won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki, Director, Planning and Strategy of the Atiku campaign council, said what happened last February has made irregularities in previous elections pale into insignificance, a development, he said, has made the country a laughing stock.

He also said the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar who is the main victim of the declaration by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu has decided to keep quiet and watch the proceedings so as not to put ordinary Nigerians in danger.

Obaseki said: “Nigeria is becoming the laughing stock of all comity of nations simply because a simple civic duty earnestly engaged in by millions of Nigerians had been stolen by a mistophilian few who are bent on foisting on our nation a rulership, a dictatorship via the pretenses of the ballot box.”

On why Atiku Abubakar, the party and the campaign have not been speaking out, Obaseki said, “For about three weeks, some of us who were not career politicians, kept wondering what was going on. Assume that Pedro’s voice is the voice of the Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar. He is a man of peace.”