Basketmouth’s ex-wife: Marry A Partner That is Kind To Your siblings, parents

Estranged wife of popular comedian, Bright Okpocha with the stage name Basketmouth, Elsie, has advised single men and women to make efforts in getting married…

Estranged wife of popular comedian, Bright Okpocha with the stage name Basketmouth, Elsie, has advised single men and women to make efforts in getting married to kind partners.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, the lady who called it quit with Basketmouth last year said choosing a partner should not be about one person but about two people that have kindness for each other.

The comedian’s ex-wife also said marriage changes partners, but someone that will love one’s family should be a priority while settling down martially.

Controversial video: Davido’s aide deletes apology message as singer keeps mum

I may sue Julius Agwu over comment about Basketmouth ‘beef’ — AY

“Marriage will change you. Marriage will bring out that part of you that you never knew existed but one thing that stands out for me is kindness.

“Whatever you do, make sure you marry a partner that is kind and it shouldn’t just end with you. Marry a partner that is kind to you, your siblings, your parents, your loved ones” she said

Basketmouth publicly announced in December 2022, that he and Elsie were parting ways after 12 years of marriage.

The comedian acknowledged it was a difficult decision but maintained that they both agreed to “end our marriage.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...