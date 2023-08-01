Basketmouth enrolls son in Liverpool Academy

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth, has enrolled his son, Okpocha Jason, in Liverpool Football Academy, England. Basketmouth…

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth, has enrolled his son, Okpocha Jason, in Liverpool Football Academy, England.

Basketmouth announced this in a post via Instagram.

He shared a video of his son arriving at the academy.

In the video, Jason could be seen signing paperwork at the academy.

According to the comedian, his son had been accepted into the Project Mbappe track, which is a special program for talented young players.

“Go make daddy proud boy,” Basketmouth captioned the video.

Jason’s enrollment in the Liverpool Academy is a major coup for the young player.

Liverpool is one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world, and its academy has produced some of the biggest names in the game, including Steven Gerrard, Raheem Sterling, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jason is Basketmouth’s only son with his estranged wife, Elsie Uzoma. The couple had three children together before parting ways in 2022.

