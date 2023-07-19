AY: I Want To Go To My Grave Without Talking To Julius Agwu, Basketmouth

Popular standup comedian and Nollywood actor, Ayo Makun also known as AY, says he will be excited if he goes to his grave without having…

Popular standup comedian and Nollywood actor, Ayo Makun also known as AY, says he will be excited if he goes to his grave without having anything to do with his colleagues, Bright Okpocha, with the stage name Baskemouth and Julius Agwu.

AY said he has exhausted all efforts to reconcile with the duo but they preferred enmity despite the moves of senior colleagues.

The comedian made these known in an interview with Teju Babyface, adding that it was the senior comedians in the entertainment industry that advised him that “friendship is not by force.”

Basketmouth and AY have been enmeshed in a 17-year-old hostility which the latter claimed started from an unpaid N30,000 debt to the former was the cause.

In his own defence, Basketmouth said denied the allegation and insisted that he and AY were never friends.

Basketmouth went further to say that contrary to AY’s claim that he was not allowed to attend his wedding, he never invited AY.

Julius Agwu, on the other hand, publicly accused AY of organising a comedy show on the same date that he chose for himself, which most comedians were aware of.

During an interview with another comedian, Teju Babyface, AY said, “The bros [senior colleagues in the comedy industry] knew and at some point in time, they had to ask me to slow down.

“They were like: ‘You’re doing too much. You are putting in too much to make this thing work. Friendship is not by force.

“I was believing that ‘No, this can work’. Even in my last stand-up comedy, I had to go on stage and I did another routine ‘My guy. How’s my guy? This is my guy. If you see this guy, tell him he’s my guy.’

“And the following morning, everywhere exploded again. ‘We are not friends. We are not that. We are not this.’

“So, for me now, I’m not pushing anything anymore. As I’m here now as AY, if I have to go to my grave without sitting with any of these guys to say ‘hello, ‘hi,’ I will be happy.” he said

“I’m the emotional one here. I don’t like enmity. And for you to think that these guys go to bed, and sleep every night with this feeling, it must have been like someone took your wife,” AY added.

