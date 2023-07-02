Banks delaying June allowance, NYSC tells corps members

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has explained that the delayed payment of Corps members June allowance was due to the administration of funds by various…

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has explained that the delayed payment of Corps members June allowance was due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

In a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, the corps said the Scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of Corps Members’ allowance since 27th of June, 2023, and remittances made same day to various banks accordingly.

According to him, the scheme was interfacing with the banks to fast track the payment of Corps Members’ June allowance as soon as possible.

“All Corps Members are enjoined to remain calm, law-abiding and dutiful in their respective places of national service as the Scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority,” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...