Bandits kill nine in Kaduna village, loot shops 

Bandits have attacked Sabon Layi village near Kakangi town in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State, killing nine villagers and looting shops, Daily Trust gathered.

According to residents who spoke to Daily Trust on Wednesday, the bandits stormed the village around 8am, shooting sporadically for about an hour.

A resident who simply identified himself as Ahmed said during the attack, the bandits looted shops and rustled cattle belonging to the villagers.

“Five bodies were recovered from the village, and four other bodies were found in a nearby bush. The bandits also carted away foodstuffs and animals from the village,” he said.

Another resident, Muhammadu Birnin Gwari, said his biological brother escaped by a whisker from the village.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement but did not mention the number of casualties.

However, he revealed that air strikes from the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised several bandits after a distress call was received at around 9:44 am.

“It was confirmed that the bandits were shooting, rustling cattle, looting properties, and committing other heinous crimes, a situation which had residents scampering for safety,” he said.

He said while the government awaits a formal report from the initial attack on Sabon Layi, the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, praised the Air Component for their prompt action in neutralizing the fleeing bandits.