Hoodlums Stab Health Worker to Death in Niger

A 35-year0old health worker identified as Umar Mohammed has been stabbed to death in Gbeganu Area of Minna, Niger State capital.

Sources said the deceased, staff of a private clinic in Minna, was returning home after attending to a patient when he rammed into hoodlums fighting with dangerous.

Fight was said to have broken out between hoodlums at a wedding reception in Gbeganu, during which some people were also injured.

Residents said activities of hoodlums have led to disruption of peace in Minna, the state capital, in recent times.

They said areas usually affected include Kpakungu, Maitumbi, Fadikpe, Gbeganu, Soje, Obgomosho, Unguwan-Daji, Limawa, Barikin-Sale, Kwangila, among others.

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said “On 17/5/2024 at about 2200hrs, it was reported at Kpakungu Div that there was a wedding ceremony at Gbeganu area, while some miscreants from the Area reportedly led by one Ukasha and others armed with dangerous weapons attacked a victim named Umar Mohammed 35yrs.

“The victim was inflicted with serious injury on the head, and he was rushed to Gen Hospital Minna, where he later gave up the ghost and was confirmed dead by the Doctor.”

Abiodun said two suspects had been arrested saying that effort was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.