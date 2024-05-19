✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Hoodlums Stab Health Worker to Death in Niger

A 35-year0old health worker identified as Umar Mohammed has been stabbed to death in Gbeganu Area of Minna, Niger State capital. Sources said the deceased,…

img 20240519 wa0014
img 20240519 wa0014
    By Abubakar Akote

A 35-year0old health worker identified as Umar Mohammed has been stabbed to death in Gbeganu Area of Minna, Niger State capital.

Sources said the deceased, staff of a private clinic in Minna, was returning home after attending to a patient when he rammed into hoodlums fighting with dangerous.

Fight was said to have broken out between hoodlums at a wedding reception in Gbeganu, during which some people were also injured.

Residents said activities of hoodlums have led to disruption of peace in Minna, the state capital, in recent times.

They said areas usually affected include Kpakungu, Maitumbi, Fadikpe, Gbeganu, Soje, Obgomosho, Unguwan-Daji, Limawa, Barikin-Sale, Kwangila, among others.

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said “On 17/5/2024 at about 2200hrs, it was reported at Kpakungu Div that there was a wedding ceremony at Gbeganu area, while some miscreants from the Area reportedly led by one Ukasha and others armed with dangerous weapons attacked a victim named Umar Mohammed 35yrs.

“The victim was inflicted with serious injury on the head, and he was rushed to Gen Hospital Minna, where he later gave up the ghost and was confirmed dead by the Doctor.”

Abiodun said two suspects had been arrested saying that effort was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories