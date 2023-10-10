✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FG urged to restore stability in oil industry

The federal government has been urged to restore stability in the oil sector in order to reduce the burden placed on the masses. Spokesperson for…

The federal government has been urged to restore stability in the oil sector in order to reduce the burden placed on the masses.

Spokesperson for the Mega National Movement, Ibrahim Tijani at a press conference in Kaduna expressed concern over the sudden scarcity of fuel, particularly in the Federal Capital and other major cities and towns in Nigeria.

“We are also worried about the allegations of fraud, embezzlement, corruption and the significant irregularities within the sector including fuel subsidy scams, under-remittance of oil sales revenue, corruption, shady pipeline surveillance contracts and oil theft within the oil sector.

“These issues have had a collective detrimental effect on the majority of Nigerians, while benefiting only a few greedy individuals, embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and fraudulent accounting practices,” he said.

 

