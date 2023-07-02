Bandits kill community guard

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed personnel of a local vigilante under the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVG), Saater Apera. According to the…

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed personnel of a local vigilante under the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVG), Saater Apera.

According to the chairman of Logo Local Government Area, Salome Tor, Apera was killed when bandits ambushed members of the BSCVG and opened gunfire on them.

She said the incident happened on Friday night at Tse Anwhwan village on Iorza – Jootar Road while the personnel were returning from Ugba Police Divisional Station in Logo LGA.

Tor explained that, “On 30th June 2023 at about 8pm, armed bandits attacked members of BSCVG at Tse Anwhwan on Iorza – Jootar Road while returning from Ugba Police Divisional Headquarters where they took a criminal who was caught with a stolen ram.

“They ambushed and opened fire on the victims and murdered Mr Saater Apera. They also shot and injured Mr Bartholomew and one other. The bandits also made away with the Bajaah (BM100) motorcycle belonging to BSCVG in UK/Tswarev council ward.”

The council chairman added that the other wounded victims are now receiving treatment at a health centre in the local government at Iorza village in Logo.

The Benue Police Command spokeswoman, SP Catherine Anene, didn’t respond to calls or messages put through her telephone.

