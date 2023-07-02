Fraud investigation institute partners ANAN College on professionalism

The Council of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigations of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) has approved the request of the Nigerian College of…

The Council of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigations of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) has approved the request of the Nigerian College of Accountancy (NCA) for collaboration.

NCA is the training arm of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) which is in Plateau State, and the CIFCFIN (Establishment) Act, 2022, was signed into law on 23rd December 2022.

The Registrar/CEO of CIFCFIN, Olutola Abimbola Akinosi, had in a letter dated June 16, 2023, stated that the 40 percent membership rebate is to further strengthen ties between CIFCFIN and the NCA and to further justify the need for partnership and collaboration between the two institutes.

In a statement made available to our correspondent by ANAN Public Relations Officer (PRO), Cyril Umoh, Akinosi had in the same letter said CIFCFIN is structured in a way that meets the mandate of the NCA organization, improves accountability, communication and efficiency as well as effectiveness in actualising their strategic objectives.

