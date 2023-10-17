✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

Bandits kill 2, abduct 14 in Kaduna

Bandits have shot two persons dead and abducted 14 others in Kudiri village in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident, Yau Bala, said that on Sunday around 11pm the bandits in their large numbers attacked four houses and whisked away 14 residents amid sporadic shooting, but that two others were killed while trying to escape.

Bala said, “Kudiri was thrown into a pandemonium when they came around 11pm shooting. And unfortunately, two persons lost their lives when they attempted to escape. They have been buried according to Islamic rites.”

City & Crime gathered that soldiers left Kagarko town for Janjala community for an operation when the bandits invaded Kudiri, five kilometres away from Kagarko.

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command on the incident.

 

