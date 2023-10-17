3rd Betsy Obaseki Football Tournament kicks-off Oct 23

The 3rd edition of the annual Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament is scheduled to kick-off on October 23 in Benin, the capital of Edo State.…

The 3rd edition of the annual Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament is scheduled to kick-off on October 23 in Benin, the capital of Edo State.

Organisers have said a total of 13 clubs comprising of 11 teams from the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the best two female football teams from Edo State will feature in the glamorous tournament.

The Chairman, Communication Sub-Committee for the tournament, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said this year’s edition will give a boost to the State Government’s campaign to end gender-based violence.

“We are using this year’s tournament to boost awareness on the need to end gender-based violence. The games for the tournament will be held in different locations in Edo State.

“The opening and closing matches will be held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, while the group stages and semi-final matches will be held at the University of Benin Sports Complex and the Western Boys College mini stadium.”

“A seminar will be held as a sideline event for the tournament on October 31. Invited first ladies from the 36 States of the federation will attend the event. The seminar will highlight efforts made by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led State Government in the past seven years to end gender-based violence,” he said.

Osagie reiterated that the tournament which has been accredited by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the world football governing body, FIFA, will serve as an avenue to groom the girl-child and give them support to thrive in their endeavours.

