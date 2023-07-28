Bandits abduct 23 women, 10 construction workers in Zamfara

Bandits on Wednesday abducted at least 23 women in a forest near Damaga community in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State,...

Bandits on Wednesday abducted at least 23 women in a forest near Damaga community in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Daily Trust gathered.

The women including young ladies went into the forest to fetch firewood when they were intercepted by a gang of armed men on motorbikes. The criminals then herded them to their enclaves inside the forest.

The abduction came two days after seven soldiers and 22 farmers were killed in a gunfight between the troops and armed men near Kangon Garucci community in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

“We have just finished a headcount of those who managed to escape and return to the community and we have found out that 23 of our women are with the bandits. They have yet to contact families to demand for ransom,” said a resident, Ayuba Damaga.

In a similar development, at least 10 construction workers were kidnapped by armed men from their residential houses in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

“The armed men invaded low cost houses at the outskirts of the town around 12am on Wednesday and abducted the staff of a construction company. They were later driven out of the town after hours of a gunfight with security operatives,” Aliyu Mafara told Daily Trust.

When contacted the spokesman of the state police command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said he would get the details later.

“We had a meeting with DPOs and tactical commanders, so please give me some times I will get back to you later,” he said. However, he had yet to get back as of the time of filing the report.

